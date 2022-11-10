ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Connor Godwin will team up with a local sports group for a great cause.

Godwin, who signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this past July at pitcher, will conduct a youth baseball clinic later this month. On November 22, Godwin teams up with The Sandlot Sports Academy in Corning for the clinic from 4 pm until 7 pm.

Kids ages eight and up are welcome to attend. Proceeds from the clinic will go to the SPCA and the local animal shelter.

There will tentatively be two clinic sessions at The Sandlot, 4-5:30 pm and 5:30 to 7 pm. Further details and cost can be found on The Sandlot Sports Academy’s Facebook page by the end of the week.

Godwin, a standout at Horseheads High School, went on to stardom in junior college at the College of Central Florida. The big right hander threw 47 strikeouts in 38 innings as a freshman.

Godwin, who stands 6’4″ and at 207 pounds, earned the opportunity to pitch in the MLB Draft League this past summer. The 20 year-old threw five innings for the Keys going (1-1) with seven strikeouts.

Godwin was designated to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) this past August, the rookie ball affiliate of the Dodgers. Connor did not make an appearance with the ACL Dodgers yet, but the future is bright for one the region’s top talents.

(PHOTO: MILB Dodgers)