HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad and MLB Draft League pitcher Connor Godwin has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Godwin was a part of plenty of success and several deep Section IV playoff runs with the Horseheads Blue Raiders. As as graduate of the 2020 class, Godwin was unable to play for a STAC title in his senior season, but he was a part of the 2019 STAC championship team following a Blue Raiders win over Vestal.

Following the success in Horseheads, Godwin continued to improve his craft at the College of Central Florida. As a pitcher for the Patriots the right hander tossed 47 strikeouts in 38 innings as a freshman. Godwin’s play down south earned him a spot on the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League. The 20 year-old threw five innings for the Keys so far this summer.

Photo Courtesy: @MLBDraftLeague Twitter.