Horseheads grad Cramer eyes another national title at Alabama

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads graduated has another shot at winning a national title on Monday.

Gary Cramer is the life football coach at The University of Alabama for The Crimson Tide, it’s a position he’s held since 2005. Already, Cramer has earned five national titles since 2009 with Alabama. In just a few days, the team will be battling for number six.

Monday night is the College Football Championship as top-ranked Alabama (12-0) plays #3 Ohio State (7-0) in Miami. Kickoff is set for 8 pm on ESPN. Cramer is thrilled to be a part of such a strong program and in a role that helps develop each player into a productive person.

18 Sports will have more with Cramer before Monday’s national title game. But first, Cramer gives his words on this special team as they will work together in unison one last time against the Buckeyes.