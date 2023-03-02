DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WETM) – Horseheads grad McKenna Woodworth continues to shine for Gannon women’s lacrosse. The junior notched her 100th career point in the game of the season.

(Photo Courtesy: Gannon University Athletics/Bryce Dolak)

On Tuesday, McKenna Woodworth scored three goals in a 19-8 loss to Embry-Riddle. Woodworth’s third goal of the game placed her at exactly 100 career points, following two explosive scoring seasons.

In 2021 and 2022, Woodworth led the team in goals with 40 in each year. In addition to 80 goals, the junior attacker notched 17 assists over two seasons. The Horseheads native has been a standout since her freshman season with the Golden Knights, earning PSAC West Freshman of the Year and PSAC West Second Team honors in 2021. Woodworth has also put in the work in the classroom, as a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award Winner and PSAC Scholar Athlete over the last two seasons.

The standout attacker will continue the quest for another 40 goal season alongside fellow Horseheads grad Lauren Squires. The junior midfielder from Big Flats, New York has 4 points in 29 games played.

For more on the career of McKenna Woodworth, take a look back at Twin Tiers Overtime from nearly one year ago, when the Horseheads grad joined the show to discuss her success: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/twin-tiers-overtime-episode-23-loyola-lacrosses-aidan-olmstead-and-gannon-lacrosses-mckenna-woodworth/.

Woodworth, Squires, and the Golden Knights will look for their first win of the season on Friday, March 3rd, as they wrap up their Florida trip against the Florida Tech Panthers at 5 p.m. Gannon returns to New York on Wednesday, March 8th to battle Roberts Wesleyan.