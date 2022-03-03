Horseheads grad Peterson nets career-high for Brockport lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads lacrosse star is off and running in college lacrosse.

Jack Peterson, a senior attacker for SUNY Brockport men’s lacrosse, scored a career-high five points in the team’s 17-6 season-opening win over SUNY Morrisville Wednesday. Peterson tallied six total points with an added assist in the game.

Peterson had his two final goals in the fourth quarter notching his career-high and ultimately put the game out of reach.

Peterson shined at Horseheads High School where he scored 150 career points and was a Section IV all-team selection. He was also the coaches award recipient in 2018 at Horseheads.

Peterson and Brockport (1-0) will next host SUNY Delhi Saturday at 2 pm at Eunice Kennedy Shriver Stadium.

