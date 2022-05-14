ROSEMONT, I.L. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Tess Cites earned a second straight Big East title with Villanova softball and a All-Championship team honor.

Horseheads native and sophomore outfielder for Villanova softball, Tess Cites has earned another Big East tournament title. Cites also earned a selection to the Big East All-Championship team following a successful tournament.

The Wildcats defeated UConn 3-0 in the Big East tournament final on Saturday. Cites was a critical part of the Villanova defense. In the game as Cites had two catches for two put outs in a defensive battle.

Cites along with her teammates Paige Rauch, Kelsey White, and Chloe Smith earned sports on the Big East All-Championship team. Cites had two hits at the plate and five catches for put outs in the outfield in the tournament. The sophomore’s most notable play of the tournament came in a semifinal win over Depaul, when Cites laid out for a diving catch.

Cites has had a memorable career so far with the Wildcats. In just two seasons Cites has been a part of two Big East Championship teams and earned an All-Championship team selection all well posting a career .245 batting average and .932 fielding percentage.

Cites and the Wildcats will now wait to see who their opponent will be in the NCAA Regional.

(Photo courtesy of @VUSoftball)