ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen continue to make a big splash with more roster signings.

Thursday, the club announced the addition of three more players for the 2024 summer season in the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL). All three will be coming to take the field in Horseheads this summer by way of Willamette University in Oregon.

Left-handed pitcher Roman Mahler, right-handed pitcher Nick Arnett and catcher Jason Smith will compete for the Hitmen next season. Mahler, from Oak View, California, holds the Nordoff High School career strikeout record and is a power pitcher on the mound.

Arnett, who also plays the infield, hit .286 in 12 games for Williamette last year. Perfect Game ranks Arnett, a native of Placerville, California, as one of the top 500 players in the country at his position at (462).

Rounding out the signees on Thursday is catcher Jason Smith. The Bakersfield, California native is also ranked in the top 500 players in the nation at (455) at his position. A commanding catcher behind the plate, Smith will be a valuable addition for the Hitmen.

The Hitmen will play its second-ever season in the NYCBL this summer and will be paced by new manager Eugene Barber of Elmira Heights. Barber recently announced the addition of Horseheads standout Jeremy Gulich as the team’s pitching coach for 2024.

All home games will be played at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field complex located on East Mill Street. 18 Sports will continue to follow the transactions of the team as they develop.