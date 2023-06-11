HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big night in Horseheads, as the Hitmen earn their first win over Dansville.

The Horseheads Hitmen earned their first win as a team, toppling the Western Division leading Dansville Gliders, 10-7. The Hitmen were led by stellar bats, on Saturday. Horseheads put together 15 hits, including a grad slam from Sean Serrano in the 5th. Serrano’s blast turned the game around and brought the Hitmen back from a 4-1 deficit, to the lead.

Horseheads stormed back from an early 4-0 deficit, with a run, on a hit batsmen, and the Serrano grand slam in the 5th. With a 5-4 lead, the Hitmen saw great defense from Will Roda and Matt Procopio. In the 6th, Roda started the inning with a diving catch to get the first out. Horseheads grad Matt Procopio, then made a diving snag of his own, for the final out of the inning.

Dansville attempted to mount a comeback in the 7th with a home run from Cameron Abele, but Horseheads responded in the bottom half with an RBI-single from Gabe Fellows. The Hitmen scored 2 more runs in the 8th and utilized Sayre grad Kannon Vanduzer, who closed the game out on the mound.

Horseheads first NYCBL win was impressive in many ways. The Hitmen beat the top team in the Western Division and saw great performances from plenty of players.

Horseheads grad Riley Loomis led the Hitmen with a 3 for 4 night at the plate, scoring 2 runs and an RBI. Fellow Horseheads grad Matt Procopio went 2 for 4, along with Nate Prince, and Gabe Fellows. Corning grad Grayson Saltzer had a 2 RBI night, going 2 for 3 and scoring a run. On the mound, Montour Falls native Derrick Lewis pitched 7 innings and struck out 2 batters. Sayre grad Kannon Vanduzer closed out the win for the Hitmen, allowing just 2 runs on 9 batters.

The win marks the first for the Horseheads Hitmen, since the team relocated from Mansfield, this past November. Horseheads will look for their 2nd win of the season tomorrow night, as they host Olean at 4 p.m.