Horseheads hoops advances to Section IV playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders delivered.

Horseheads surged past Corning in the second half to earn a huge win, 75-64, to secure a Section IV Class AA playoff appearance. Andrew McClaughlin scored 25 points while Grayson Woodhouse had 16 points on the night for Horseheads. Aidan Chamberlain scored 24 points to pace the Hawks.

The victory for the Blue Raiders negated an early-season loss to Corning back on January 14th, 49-40, in Horseheads. Blue Raider head coach Jeff Limoncelli thanked the student section and support who came out in drones to give Horseheads extra motivation in pursuit of victory.

In other action, defending Section IV Class AA champions, Elmira, saw their season come to an end with a tough 89-78 loss at Binghamton. Horseheads will likely face Ithaca in the only semifinal game in the Class AA bracket with Binghamton in solid position to earn the top seed in the bracket that comes with a first-round bye.