Horseheads Jake Burlingame gets preseason baseball honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout receives some preseason recognition.

Jake Burlingame, a graduate student outfielder for D-I Canisius College baseball, has been selected as a preseason pick for the MAAC Conference. Burlingame will have the opportunity to hit the field once again for the Golden Griffs after last season was cut short due to the virus.

This is the second consecutive season that Burlingame has received the honor. Burlingame is also a three-time All-MAAC Academic Team selection.

Jake was named the conference player of the week in February last season for starting the year off strong at the plate. In four seasons for Canisius, Burlingame has racked up a .225 batting average with eight home runs and 51 RBI through 161 games played.

Stay tuned to 18 Sports for plenty more on Burlingame’s future at Canisius and beyond. The Golden Griffs open the season on the road at Fairfield on Saturday, March 20.