Horseheads Jeff Andrews hired by LA Kings as athletic trainer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local hockey trainer is going to the highest level in the sport.

Horseheads Jeff Andrews was hired as a new assistant athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in the National Hockey League (NHL). Andrews most recently completed work with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) after stints in several cities across the country.

Before two seasons with the Reign, Andrews was the head trainer for the Binghamton Senators of the AHL since 2013. Prior, Andrews was also the head athletic trainer for the Elmira Jackals from 2011-2013.

Andrews is a 2007 Alfred University graduate and went on to Elmira College where he earned a master’s degree in 2009 in health service management.

Jeff joins Ithaca native Dustin Brown, who’s a captain on the Kings as a winger. Brown and the Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. Brown, a 16-year vet on the Kings, brought the Stanley Cup trophy to Ithaca in 2012 in a special hometown ceremony.

(PHOTO: Ontario Reign)