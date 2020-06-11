Horseheads Jillian Casey receives sportsmanship award

Breaking News
Southern Tier moving into Phase 3 on Friday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special award for a special player.

The Elmira Basketball officials made a trip for Horseheads senior basketball standout, Jillian Casey. Jillian was awarded with their annual Sportsmanship Award given out to an area player who personifies excellence and fair play on and off the court.

Casey was an all-state pick for the Blue Raiders and scored 1,000 career points in her time under head coach Andy Scott. 

Jillian will play college basketball at D-I Quinnipiac University next season. Members of the Elmira Basketball Officials organization presented Casey with the award Thursday, watch the video as provided by the program. Officials Mike McCawley and Mark Cronin awarded Casey for her sportsmanship. 

