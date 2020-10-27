Horseheads Joe Gilbert on Tampa Bay’s strong start

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was 90 degrees in Tampa on Tuesday, the hottest mark in the nation.

The city’s NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. Led by perhaps the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady, the Bucs are in first place in their division at (5-2). Brady’s attack is protected by an offensive line coached by Horseheads native, Joe Gilbert.

In his second season with the team, Gilbert continues to push the line to protect and help the ground game stay on the attack. Gilbert, who’s career spans over 30 years as a coach in football, spent several years with the Indianapolis Colts before coaching with the Bucs.

18 Sports will have plenty more with Gilbert, a standout player at Horseheads High School and Hamilton College in the 1980’s, in the days ahead. Listen to Gilbert discuss the strong start to the season and what’s next.