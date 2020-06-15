Horseheads legend Dan Palmer retires

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads sports icon will retire.

Dan Palmer, a mainstay tennis and wrestling coach for decades, will retire at the end of the school year. Palmer, also a well-known music teacher, produced countless championship teams, athletes and productive citizens through his approach of making everyone better.

A coach of the year honoree and outstanding community member award recipient, Palmer is best-known for his boys and girls tennis teams who dominated the Twin Tiers for nearly 30 years. In all, Palmer had a staggering (237-60) record from 2002-2019 in girls tennis as head coach.

As the boys head coach at Horseheads, Palmer’s teams racked up a (347-115) record from 1989 to 2020. A grand total of 36 boys and girls made state tournament appearances under Palmer.

18 Sports pays tribute to the legendary Dan Palmer, a Horseheads coaching legend and Twin Tiers staple who made an ever-lasting impact on our region.