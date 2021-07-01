Horseheads Levey earns Dan Manganaro Memorial Scholarship

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling standout Zach Levey earned a special honor Thursday.

Levey, a two-time New York State place-winner and Section IV Champion, was awarded the second-ever Dan Manganaro Memorial Scholarship. Zach will compete at SUNY Brockport next season for the national powerhouse Golden Eagles in college. Levey amassed 100 career wins for the Blue Raiders, to go along with placing sixth (2019 at 106 pounds) and seventh (2020 at 120 pounds) in the state making him one of the most decorated wrestlers in program history.

The award is a joint venture with the Horseheads Class of 2019, Arnot Ogden Emergency Medicine, and The Friends of Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club. Levey will receive $1,000 dollars from the scholarship to help with college expenses.

“Awarded this in Dan’s name, he’s such a great guy,” Levey said. “I always remember walking out of the wrestling room, I always envisioned myself to be on that level.”

Manganaro was a standout wrestler at Horseheads and won a Section IV Championship in 2011. Dan went on to excel at Ursinus College before working to become a doctor in the field of medicine. Sadly, Manganaro died in April 2020 after a tragic accident on Seneca Lake. He was just 27.

“It’s another amazing experience for us as a family,” Cindy Managaro, Dan’s mother, said. “To see these wonderful young man in Danny’s footsteps so to speak, honoring that true spirit of life.”

18 Sports takes you to the special ceremony honoring Levey and remembering the late-great, Dan Manganaro.