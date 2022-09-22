ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An inspirational athlete is running with purpose next month.

Horseheads Logan Knowles, born with cerebral palsy, continues to inspire and help the next generation of athletes. On October 8, Knowles will run a 10k at Greek Peak in an effort to raise funding for the resort’s adaptive ski program and the Seahorse Foundation. The 10k for Logan, officially titled Logan Knowles’ 10k, will begin at Noon that day.

Knowles won a para alpine gold medal in skiing early in his career and continues to find ways to connect with others on his journey. A journey which began by medical experts saying he would never walk let alone ski.

Knowles is leading the charge for the Seahorse Foundation aimed to provide a school for students with disabilities in Mexico. The Seahorse School has already raised over $20,000 dollars in the effort and every dollar helps.

Logan was recently in Texas training for his upcoming par alpine skiing schedule, and even worked out with NFL players looking to increase strength and speed.

For more information on how you can help the Seahorse Foundation: visit https://www.seahorsefoundations.org/ and if you’d like to learn more or purchase a Logan Knowles 10k shirt find the event page on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1200702227174588/?ti=ls