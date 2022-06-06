HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the end of an era in local golf.

Horseheads Matt Printup competed well and ended his storied high school golf career for the Blue Raiders Monday afternoon. Printup finished tied for 29th at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Championship at Mark Twain Golf Course.

Printup shot a 78 in his final round after shooting a 76 in the opening round Sunday tallying a final score of 154. Spencer-Van Etten’s Jake Banks, a junior, finished in 69th place after shooting a 166 in the two-day event.

This past weekend’s tournament was the first year of the state championship at Mark Twain Golf Course. Originally, the event was slated for 2020 but the virus altered plans to finally happen this year. In all, Mark Twain will hold the the state tournament on the boys side for two more straight years.

For Printup, he hit three birdies in the final round. Printup birdied holes one, eight and twelve and hit for par on nine of 18 holes. Matt returned to play just in time for the Section IV overall tournament after a shoulder injury had him out for months.

Printup will next take his talents to Norwich University in the fall. Getting the chance to finish his high school career at a hometown course is something he and has family will always cherish.