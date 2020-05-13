Horseheads Merrill earns NCAA volleyball stat titles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a career to remember for one local volleyball standout.

Horseheads native, Megyan Merrill, earned two major NCAA statistical titles after this year’s season. Merrill earned the D-III kills per set crown at 5.08 and points per set with 5.5 topping the nation in both categories for SUNY Morrisville.

A two-time conference player of the year, Merrill is the first in program history to record over 1,500 career kills in her career. Merrill will graduate in May with a degree in Applied Psychology this May.

18 Sports congratulates Merrill on her storied career for the Mustangs and her bright future.