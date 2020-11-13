Horseheads multi-purpose complex making great progress

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s newest athletic and events venue is making great progress.

Horseheads High School’s multi-purpose complex is taking shape for the future with the goal of being finished by Fall 2021. With photos courtesy of local photographer, Steve Edgerly, we take a closer aerial look at the progress thus far.

The Blue Raiders will aim to host events of all types at the new complex. From football games and various sporting events to marching band competitions and more, the multi-purpose venue will be a prime destination for all who attend in the future.