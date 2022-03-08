Horseheads Nate Ham earns NE10 Rookie of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads lacrosse alum earned a major honor in college.

Nate Ham, a freshman attacker for The College of Saint Rose men’s lacrosse team, has been named the NE10 Conference Rookie of The Week. Ham had a goal and one assist in back-to-back games for the Golden Knights last week in wins over Post and Dominican.

The Golden Knights are off to their best start in program history at (4-1). Ham has three goals and three assists on the season, including connecting on goals in three consecutive games.

Ham and The College of Saint Rose hosts Caldwell this Wednesday at 4 pm in their final game before conference play starts to heat up. The College of Saint Rose’s lone defeat on the season was to fourth-ranked Mercy on the road 11-8 on February 19.