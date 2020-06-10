Horseheads native Jon Brown graduates from NASCAR Tech Institute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All his life, it’s been about passion.

Jon Brown, formerly of Erin, has always enjoyed simply fixing things. Providing an outlet to those who need help. The 2001 Horseheads High School graduate has now put his passion to great use for a major opportunity.

Earlier this month, Brown graduated from the prestigious NASCAR Technical Institute in North Carolina. The training was chalked full of mechanical challenges and insight to help earn Brown and his fellow graduates a chance to live a dream.

Like many in life, The United States Army veteran has endured challenge after challenge. But, this accomplishment ranks as one of the most prideful moments ever for Brown.

“Training was very exciting,” Brown said.

“There was so much hands-on and so much book work…you have to pay attention and you have to be focused,” added Brown.

Known as a baseball standout in his youth in Horseheads, Brown’s focus started not only on the diamond, but with the support of his main priority, his family. Brown now lives in North Carolina and is a new father, and one day, he will tell the next generation the importance of doing something that you love.

“I found something I enjoy doing. That’s working on cars and fixing things,” said Brown. A man who’s endured, a man who will no doubt land a major position in the sport of NASCAR in the very near future.

Brown is humbled by the support from the Twin Tiers. Most of all, Brown is excited for what the future holds. Excited to keep building destiny. Passion trumps all.

“I’m just grateful to accomplish this.”