Horseheads O’Connell earns first-ever Dan Manganaro wrestling scholarship

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dan Manganaro’s life impacted many in the wrestling community and beyond.

Manganaro passed away in April after a tragic canoe accident on Seneca Lake at just 27. On Tuesday, the Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club made certain to keep Dan’s memory and legacy alive.

The first-ever Dan Manganaro Memorial Wrestling Scholarship was awarded to standout wrestler, Jarrett O’Connell. Like Manganaro, O’Connell was a great success on the mat winning two Section IV titles in his time as a Blue Raider. But, it’s the person off of the mat that made O’Connell the clear cut choice.

The award was presented to Jarrett in front of members of the Manganaro family in Horseheads by the high school. All of his career, O’Connell exemplified many of the qualities that made Manganaro such an inspiring person and leader.

Qualities like sportsmanship, compassion, dedication and commitment are just some of the personal attributes associated with the type of man Manganaro was. O’Connell was thrilled to be the first-ever winner of the award in honor of such a special person like Manganaro.

O’Connell will take his talents to St. John Fisher College next year and earned $500 towards school expenses from the scholarship. This capped off a special two weeks for Jarrett, who also won the Ernie Davis Memorial Scholarship last week. 18 Sports will have more on Wednesday night on the impact of the scholarship on the local community.

If you’d like to donate to the scholarship fund, email Horseheads Booster Club Manager, Tom Cadek, at: tommo67@Stny.rr.com or send check or money order to Friends of Horseheads Wrestling at 555 County Road 64 Elmira, N.Y 14903.