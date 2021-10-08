Horseheads outlasts Ithaca boys soccer & Thursday scoreboard

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday night’s soccer action took over the spotlight in the Twin Tiers.
In Horseheads, the Blue Raiders secured their fourth consecutive victory besting Ithaca, 2-0, at their new stadium. Over in Elmira, the Express tied Corning 1-1 after the game was called due to darkness. Plus, local volleyball highlights from Corning are featured in Thursday night’s sports report. Full local scoreboard below.
High School Boys Soccer
Horseheads 2, Ithaca 0
Elmira 1, Corning 1 T
Trumansburg 1, Elmira Notre Dame 0
S-VE/Candor 3, Newfield 1
High School Girls Soccer
Haverling 6, J-T 1
High School Volleyball
Corning 3, Lansing 1
Horseheads 3, Johnson City 0