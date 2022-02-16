Horseheads Parker Winkky starts college lax career at SUNY Albany

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local lacrosse All-American will start his college career at a familiar spot.

SUNY Albany freshman attacker, Parker Winkky, accomplished many honors at Horseheads High School. Now, after scoring a goal in a recent scrimmage against Brown, Winkky will travel to Cornell University on Saturday against The Big Red. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 2 pm in the first game of the season for both teams.

Winkky scored 65 points as a senior for Horseheads and racked up 167 in his career with the Blue Raiders. Not only did Parker earn All-American honors, he was named all-league and team MVP in his final year at Horseheads.

At 6’5″ and 220 pounds, Winkky will provide a major presence on the field for the Great Daynes as a big and prolific scorer. Albany was (8-5) last season and had one of their best seasons in school history in 2018. That year, SUNY Albany went all the way to the NCAA Final Four before falling to Yale, the eventual NCAA Champions.

