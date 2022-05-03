ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A first-year college track star made a major impact on the national scene.

Horseheads grad Max Rohl, a freshman on the Penn State Brandywine track & field team, won the shot put event and placed second in the discuss at the National Small School Track & Field Championships in Albany.

Rohl beat teammate Braden Young by throwing the shot put 13.18 meters, fourth-longest in team history. Max’s runner-up finish in discus was the fifth-best throw in program history of 34.03 meters.

As a team, Rohl helped Penn State Brandywine to an overall fourth place finish.