Horseheads Ryan Scott featured in Mansfield University baseball preview

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Ryan Scott is ready for the next level.

The freshman outfielder for Mansfield University will begin his college career for the Mounties this weekend with back-to-back doubleheaders at Glenville State College in West Virginia. First pitch is at 1 pm Saturday as well as on Sunday.

In Mansfield University’s season preview, Scott was featured as a strong newcomer for the program. Mansfield head coach Andrew Chalot stated that Scott could very be the fastest player on the team. Without question, having great quickness will be key for the Mounties and Scott in performing well in the outfield and steal bases.

Scott, who won the Ernie Davis Football Award for the Blue Raiders last spring, was also the 2021 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP for his outstanding athletic year in football, baseball, and basketball.

18 Sports will continue to follow the progress of Scott and Mansfield University baseball as the season starts to take shape.