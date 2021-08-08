Horseheads Ryder Belosky & family special guests at Yankee Stadium

BRONX, N.Y. (WETM) – A dream was lived for one local baseball player at Yankee Stadium Saturday.

Inspirational youth baseball player, Ryder Belosky of Horseheads, was a guest of honor for the Yankee’s 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Saturday afternoon. Belosky was the subject of a 2019 feature story on 18 Sports which captured the hearts of the entire region.

Ryder suffered a stroke at birth and has battled his entire life. He not only plays baseball one-handed, he has a lack of strength on the entire left side of his body due to cerebral palsy. 18 Sports submitted the story to the New York Yankees in an effort to help Ryder see his favorite baseball team in person, the Bronx Bombers.

Once the virus hit in 2020, the trip to Yankee stadium was postponed until Saturday. A tripe that was planned prior thanks to the New York Yankees public relations staff.

It was a day to remember for Ryder and the entire Belosky family, a moment they will always cherish. If you’d like to watch the story from 2019, watch at the link below. Ryder’s story also earned sports feature of the year by the New York State Associated Press (AP) for 2019.

A special slideshow of the family’s experience at Yankee Stadium is also included.