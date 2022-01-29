Horseheads Samantha Woodworth commits to Navy track & field

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local standout runner is going to the next level.

Horseheads Samantha Woodworth committed to D-I Navy to run for the Midshipmen next year. The announcement was officially made on Friday. Woodworth received letters of acceptance from both Navy and Army at West Point but after a thorough look at both schools, the Naval Academy is where her heart took her to compete.

For years, Woodworth has seen great success in running for the Blue Raiders. A multiple time Section IV Champion in indoor and outdoor track, Woodworth is also placed at the New York State Federation meet in cross country. Woodworth is a six-time state meet qualifier for indoor, outdoor, and cross country.

Samantha comes from a strong tradition of success in athletics. Her two brothers, Wesley and Devin, were standouts in wrestling and running for Horseheads. Wesley graduated from SUNY Brockport and was a member of the wrestling team. Devin is currently at the Coast Guard Academy and is on the wrestling team with a current record of (7-2) on the year.

18 Sports will have plenty more on Woodworth as the indoor and outdoor season takes shape.

