ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout received a major conference honor Monday.

Horseheads graduate Carson Smith was named Empire 8 Conference Co-Defensvie Player of The Week for Keuka College. Smith, a freshman goalie for the Wolves, was stellar in the cage last week.

Smith stopped 22 shots in a week that saw Keuka win two games. Last Wednesday, Smith saved all 15 shot attempts in a 1-0 win over Nazareth. Carson also saved a pivotal penalty shot attempt which kept the game deadlocked at zero.

Smith followed that game with another stellar effort on Saturday. Keuka beat Utica 3-2 and Smith recorded seven saves. The victory keeps Keuka in the postseason conversation.

On the season, Smith has started nine games and racked up 61 total saves. Keuka (3-8-2) will travel to take on Penn College Tuesday at 7 pm.

(PHOTO: Keuka College Athletics)