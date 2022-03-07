Horseheads Snyder scores goal in third straight game for Coastal Carolina

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads grad continues to excel at the next level in lacrosse.

Horseheads Avery Snyder, a sophomore midfielder for Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse, scored a goal in Saturday’s 12-4 loss at #17 Richmond. It was the third consecutive game Snyder scored a goal for the Chanticleers (2-2).

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for Coastal Carolina, who’s next in action Wednesday at Noon at VCU.

Snyder, a 2021 SOCON All-Rookie Team pick, has started every game this season for Coastal. Avery has scored three goals and secured one assist on the season.

(PHOTO: Coastal Carolina Athletics)