MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Great opportunity comes along when you least expect it.

The Mansfield Destroyers, fresh off their season-opening win at Genesee Wednesday, now have a new coach. Horseheads baseball standout Jeremy Gulich will serve as the new bench boss for the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) team. Gulich joins team owner, Larry Gill, in coaching after Nate Morris parted ways with the team.

“This is an awesome opportunity and I can’t thank owner Larry Gill enough,” Gulich said. “Looking forward to the bond with the kids and organization for years to come.”

Gulich, a 2002 Horseheads High School graduate, brings a wealth of experience to the the new coaching role in Mansfield. Jeremy played for the Elmira Pioneers at pitcher in 2006 and then returned as a pitching coach in 2009.

Gulich also signed a scout league contract with the Angels organization of Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2007. Prior to his experience in professional baseball, Gulich starred at both Hudson Valley Community College and William Penn University on the mound.

Gulich was an All-State pitcher at Horseheads who had a 0.66 ERA in 77 innings during his senior season. A school record that still stands for the Blue Raiders.

Mansfield is scheduled to face Olean Thursday night at 5:30 pm at Mansfield University.