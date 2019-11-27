Horseheads Turkey Bowl 2019 a success

Breaking News
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was rainy, but the weather didn’t matter.

The 16th edition of the Horseheads Turkey Bowl brought down the house in Horseheads on Wednesday. A Thanksgiving tradition for nearly 20 years, this group of friends finds the time to come together and play football for one day only.

Although pain is not optional in some cases, the Horseheads Turkey Bowl continues to stand the test of time. 18 Sports will have plenty more on the annual event on Thanksgiving Day at 6 pm.

For now, enjoy a sneak peek at what this tradition represents for a close group who always bring it on the field.

