Horseheads Turkey Bowl canceled for 2020

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An annual staple sporting event is off for 2020.

The Horseheads Turkey Bowl, a close-knit group of friends who’ve played a full-tackle football game without pads for the better part of two decades, is canceled. The cancelation comes amid the virus and safety precautions necessary to move forward for next year.

Turkey Bowl fans could always look forward to the game right before Thanksgiving in the Twin Tiers, but will have to wait for an actual game to continue next season. But, don’t worry, 18 Sports will still feature members of the Horseheads Turkey Bowl in a special montage feature on Thanksgiving night.

In a special retrospective, 18 Sports will highlight some of the best moments of the Turkey Bowl’s all-time history. Don’t miss on 18 Sports on Thanksgiving night at 6 and 11 pm.