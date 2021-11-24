Horseheads Turkey Bowl returns

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in two years the chaos was back.

The Horseheads Turkey Bowl, an all-out tackle football game without pads, tore down the house Wednesday afternoon. It was the first game in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic that the group of friends united to play.

This year’s edition was the 17th Annual Horseheads Turkey Bowl and the guys left it all on the field. On Thanksgiving night, 18 Sports will bring you a full feature piece looking back on this momentous occasion. For now, enjoy this special story on the return of the Horseheads Turkey Bowl.

An event that’s just as much a part of the holiday as the Thanksgiving turkey.