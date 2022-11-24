ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the end of a great era.

After nearly 20 years, the Horseheads Turkey Bowl saw its final game played last season in 2021. For years, a group of close friends battled it out on the field each year right before Thanksgiving in a game of tackle football without pads. Countless memories were made and iconic moments were created.

On this Thanksgiving, we honor the legends of the Horseheads Turkey Bowl. Take a look back at some of the greatest hits and moments from the unforgettable classic. It was more than a game. Bigger than the scoreboard. It was legendary.

18 Sports proudly presents the greatest hits of the Horseheads Turkey Bowl, a true honor to captured such incredible times.