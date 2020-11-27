Horseheads Turkey Bowl – the greatest moments

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Relive the greatest moments of the area’s top pickup football game tradition.

The Horseheads Turkey Bowl would have completed its 17th year, but was postponed until next year due to the virus. A Thanksgiving week tradition, the Turkey Bowl brings together those who are brave enough to lace up the spikes once a year for an all-out tackle football game-without pads.

As you continue to enjoy your Thanksgiving, go back in time with 18 Sports as we look back at the most classic moments of this true game of madness. Also of major note, we need to give a special moment of honor to Tim Brautigan, who’s battling cancer, in Horseheads. Tim is the father of Kyle Brautigan, the famous “Turkey Gobbler” who participates in the Turkey Bowl each year.

All of our strength, heart and prayers go out to Tim and his family, who’s truly a great example of all that is good in the Twin Tiers. We’re all behind you!