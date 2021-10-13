Horseheads volleyball sweeps, Corning soccer advances to STAC Final

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team made quick work Wednesday night.

The Blue Raiders cruised past visiting Binghamton, 3-0, at the Horsheads Field House. The Blue Raiders will now face Corning on Thursday night in a battle of the two top teams in the STAC West Conference. Also on Thursday, Corning girls soccer outlasted Oneonta, 1-0 in overtime, in the STAC semis.

In other soccer action, Haverling girls soccer rolled past Dansville, 6-2, behind a hat trick from Lillian Dickson. The Rams are now (14-1) and are ranked 19th in the state.

Full scoreboard below from a busy Wednesday night of local sports.

High School Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Binghamton 0

Newark Valley 3, Waverly 1

Newfield 3, Watkins Glen 1

High School Girls Soccer

#19 Haverling 6, Dansville 2

Corning 1, Oneonta 0 OT STAC Girls Semis

