Horseheads volleyball sweeps, Corning soccer advances to STAC Final

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team made quick work Wednesday night.
The Blue Raiders cruised past visiting Binghamton, 3-0, at the Horsheads Field House. The Blue Raiders will now face Corning on Thursday night in a battle of the two top teams in the STAC West Conference. Also on Thursday, Corning girls soccer outlasted Oneonta, 1-0 in overtime, in the STAC semis.
In other soccer action, Haverling girls soccer rolled past Dansville, 6-2, behind a hat trick from Lillian Dickson. The Rams are now (14-1) and are ranked 19th in the state.
Full scoreboard below from a busy Wednesday night of local sports.
High School Volleyball
Horseheads 3, Binghamton 0
Newark Valley 3, Waverly 1
Newfield 3, Watkins Glen 1
High School Girls Soccer
#19 Haverling 6, Dansville 2
Corning 1, Oneonta 0 OT STAC Girls Semis