Horseheads volleyball sweeps Vestal & Thursday night scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team made quick work of visiting Vestal on Thursday night.

The Blue Raiders swept the Golden Bears, 3-0, and were led by Taylor Malone’s 20 kills. Corning volleyball completed a 3-0 sweep of U-E on the road. And in local soccer, Corning girls soccer rolled to a big win over U-E and the Horseheads girls outlasted Vestal on the road in overtime. Full scoreboard below.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Horseheads 3, Vestal 0
Corning 3, U-E 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Corning 5, U-E 0
Horseheads 4, Vestal 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Waverly 3, O-M 2

