Horseheads volleyball wins STAC West and Thursday scoreboard

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads volleyball endured a gauntlet game Thursday night.

The Blue Raiders outlasted visiting Corning, 3-2, in a back-and-forth battle at the Horseheads Field House clinching the STAC West Championship. Both teams traded victories with Horseheads taking the first set (25-21). Corning followed that with a (25-21) win in set two and then a (25-22) victory in set three.

Horseheads rallied behind 17 kills from Madison Adams and then 14 from Taylor Malone to pace the attack. The Blue Raiders then won the final two frames (25-23, 25-17) to secure the title on their home court. Macy Karpowich added 10 blocks for Horseheads.

Corning’s Olivia Keegan had 15 kills, while Jenna DiNardo racked up 36 assists on the night for the Hawks. Full Thursday night scoreboard below.

High School Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Corning 2 – STAC West Championship win

Tioga 3, O-M 0

Canton 3, Sayre 0

High School Girls Soccer

Elmira ND 1, Waverly 0 – END advances to IAC Championship

High School Boys Soccer

Wellsboro 2, NP/Mansfield 1 – Jack Poirier (W) 50th career goal

Haverling 5, LeRoy 0 – Keefer Calkins (H) – 4 goals, now has 37, single-season school record

High School Football

S-VE/Candor 60, Newfield 0 – Nick Thomas (S-VE/C) 4 TD’s