ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- One of the region’s elite wrestling camps returns this summer.

The annual Horseheads and Waverly Wrestling Camp is coming back for a three-day event at Waverly High School. From July 26 through the 29th campers can enhance their technique and wrestling skills while learning from some of the area’s best.

Cost is $200 per wrestler with the registration deadline set for July 22nd. Instructors include Athens’ own Brian Courtney, who was an NCAA qualifier for the University of Virginia this season. Stanford University assistant coach Dr. Enock Francois will also attend as a clinician, plus, RIT head coach Jason Bovenzi, Elmira College head coach Cody Griswold and more.

A complete list of clinicians as well as the camp form is listed below.