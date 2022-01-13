Horseheads wrestling cruises past Elmira & Thursday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team dominated the Express on Thursday.

Horseheads topped Elmira on the road, 49-19, putting the Blue Raiders in prime position to earn the STAC West Championship. All the Blue Raiders need to do is beat Ithaca on February 4 to end the STAC West schedule unbeaten in the division. With wins over Corning and Elmira in tact, the Blue Raiders have big hopes for that final dual meet.

Full box score from Thursday and nightly scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers.

Horseheads 49, Elmira 19

102: Liam Ogden (ELHS) over Joel Scibek (HH) (MD 12-1)

110: Max Collins (ELHS) over Adrian Bacon (HH) (Dec 6-2)

118: Ryan Massengale (HH) over Jonathan Guyette (ELHS) (Fall 1:39)

126: Cody Dale (HH) over Caleb Ostrander (ELHS) (TF 16-1 4:58)

132: Cael Owen (HH) over James Klotz (ELHS) (Fall 0:58)

138: Lucas Mosher (HH) over Blake Force (ELHS) (Fall 2:18)

145: William Lotocky (HH) over Mathew Brown (ELHS) (TF 17-1 6:00)

152: Narayani Niraula (HH) over (ELHS) (For.)

160: Liam Levantovich (HH) over Sam Brenen-Buseck (ELHS) (Dec 4-3)

172: Tyler Keefe (ELHS) over Benjamin Massengale (HH) (Fall 0:40)

189: Vincenzo Menard (HH) over Charlie Crowningshield (ELHS) (Fall 0:56)

215: Hunter Lavigne (HH) over CJ Brink (ELHS) (Fall 2:25)

285: Ethan Hernandez (ELHS) over Brody Jacobs (HH) (Fall 1:13)

High School Wrestling

Tioga 57, Waverly 17

Athens 38, NP/Liberty 36

High School Girls Basketball

Towanda 48, North Penn/Liberty 16

Troy 35, Athens 28

NCAA Men’s Basketball

The Citadel 74, UNC-Greensboro 69 – Elmira’s Ty Moffe 18 points

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Siena 69, Marist College 53 – Elmira’s Zaria Shazer 13 points, Kiara Fisher nine points and seven assists