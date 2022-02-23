Horseheads wrestling paces Elmira region’s best at NYS Tournament

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders are looking to finish the wrestling year on the highest note.

On Friday, four Blue Raiders will compete for an opportunity at a New York State Championship in D-I in Albany. Horseheads will be sending the most wrestlers from the Elmira region in the large school division. This season has been one for the record books for Horseheads, who earned the STAC West Championship, STAC overall title, Section IV Dual Meet title, and Section IV overall title.

Wrestling begins Friday morning at 10 am at the MVP Center and concludes on Saturday night with the championship finals at 6:05 pm. Below, a list of each wrestler and their respective weight class from the Elmira region along with first round matchups.

For complete brackets to the New York State Tournament in both D-I and D-II, visit: https://nysphsaa.org/documents/2022/2/19//2022_Unofficial_Brackets.pdf

Horseheads NYS Wrestlers

Ryan Massengale – Junior, 118 pounds. (30-5) overall record, seeded 13th, will face freshman John Fox (25-10) of Section 8’s MacArthur in opening round.

Cael Owen – Junior, 132 pounds. (23-11) overall record, seeded 13th, faces senior John Frustace (35-6) of Arlington High School of Section I.

Liam Levantovich – Junior, 160 pounds. (23-13) record, seeded 21st. Will face senior Anthony Manzi (37-5) of Newburgh of Section 9.

Gannon Johnston – Senior, 285 pounds. (29-1) record, seeded 6th. Faces senior Nate Zimmerman (29-1) of Section V’s Webster in opening round.

Elmira NYS Wrestlers

Tyler Keefe – Senior, 189 pounds. (20-7) record. Earned a 16 seed, will face Binghamton senior Henry Miller (20-7) in opening round in a rematch of the Section IV Championship.

Corning NYS Wrestlers

Charles Loucks – Senior, 152 pounds. (15-3) record, seeded 8th. Squares off with senior Gabe Lynch (36-5) of Indian River out of Section 3 in first round.

Ethan Hart – Senior, 160 pounds. (29-1) record, earns a 10 seed. Faces senior Braden Ainslie (39-4) from Sayville of Section 11 in opening round.

Camden Mcconell – Senior, 215 pounds. (17-2) record with a 15 seed. First round opponent is sophomore Bryson Tibbs (37-6) of Section 9’s Middletown.