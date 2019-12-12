Horseheads wrestling powers past Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early-season bragging rights go to the Blue Raiders.

In front of a packed gym in Elmira, Horseheads pinned Elmira, 55-25, earning opening STAC West conference win. Fresh off their Mark Stephens Classic Tournament win, the Blue Raiders (6-1) wrestled a complete match and earned seven wins by pinfall.

For the better part of the last decade, both teams have traded blows for the STAC West title. Wednesday night belonged to Horseheads, a team who’s eyeing another championship after fellow rival, Corning, won it all last season.

The Express (1-1) received two pins from Eli Carpenter at 132-pounds and Lucas Riley at 138-pounds. Full box score below:

Horseheads 55, Elmira 25

132: Eli Carpenter (ELHS) over Nathan Levey (HSH) (Fall 1:42)

138: Lucas Riley (ELHS) over Calum Houper (HSH) (Fall 1:28)

145: Serfino Menard (HSH) over Alexander Johnson (ELHS) (Fall 0:34)

152: Jarrett O`Connell (HSH) over Ty King (ELHS) (Fall 0:14)

160: Jacob Scibek (HSH) over Brice Arnold (ELHS) (Fall 1:12)

170: Jack Massengale (HSH) over Brandon Wood (ELHS) (Fall 1:46)

182: Isaiah Colon (ELHS) over Allan Walker (HSH) (TF 17-2 1:58)

195: Dylan Beach (ELHS) over Jared Moore (HSH) (Dec 12-9)

220: Gannon Johnston (HSH) over John Robyck (ELHS) (Fall 1:19)

285: Jeremiah Cheatham (ELHS) over (HSH) (For.)

99: Cody Dale (HSH) over Zachary Stewart (ELHS) (Fall 1:39)

106: Ryan Massengale (HSH) over Anthony Fierro (ELHS) (Fall 0:44)

113: Cael Owen (HSH) over Drew Arnold (ELHS) (Dec 8-2)

120: Tommy Dale (HSH) over Mason Cardinale (ELHS) (MD 13-0)

126: Zach Levey (HSH) over (ELHS) (For.) (ELHS Unsportsmanlike -1.0)