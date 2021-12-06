Horseheads wrestling primed for big year

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new era is dawning for Horseheads wrestling.

The Blue Raiders are the defending STAC West and overall Section IV Champions. But, that last happened two years before COVID-19 changed everything. In 2020, Horsehead crowned five Section IV Champions and had a season for the ages. With several talented wrestlers gone from that squad, including Blue Raider all-time wins leader Jake Scibek (186 wins), Horseheads is primed to attack again.

In 2020, Horseheads set a record number of wrestlers to states under head coach Brett Owen. A total of six wrestlers went to Albany for the biggest wrestling weekend of the entire year. Now, Horseheads believes they can get back to that level.

Back is defending Section IV Champion, Ryan Massengale. The junior is already (6-0) on the season at 118 pounds after a monster weekend at the Mark Stephens Classic. Also back is Section IV runners-up senior Gannon Johnston (285 pounds) who’s also (6-0) this season, and Cael Owen at 145 pounds.

After a third-place finish at the Stephens tourney, Horseheads travels to Maine-Endwell on Thursday night. 18 Sports speaks with Horseheads head coach Brett Owen on what to expect this season in their efforts to reach greatness just like two years ago.