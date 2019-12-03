Horseheads wrestling ready to reload

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling is back for a new season.

Friday, the Blue Raiders return to action for the first time this season in the annual Mark Stephens Classic. Stephens, a longtime wrestling mentor and friend, passed away in 2013 after decades of service to the community. He was the first Elmira Southside New York State Champion back in 1966.

Stephens helped several Blue Raiders over the years capture their dreams and set the bar high for success. This year, the Blue Raiders return three-time Section IV champ, Jake Scibek, at 145-pounds. Scibek will be looking to step up this season after the graduation of Devin Woodworth, who broke the school’s all-time wins mark last season with 173.

Scibek is in striking distance of the record with 137 career wins of his own. Overall, Horseheads will be a younger team under second-year head coach, Brett Owen.

18 Sports previews Horseheads as the Blue Raiders prepare for the new year, a year that Owen believes anything can happen.