Horseheads wrestling sends record number to states

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling is ready and able to conquer.

This season has been one for the history books for the Blue Raiders. The team racked up a STAC West Championship, Section IV Division I Dual title and an overall Section IV team title nearly two weeks ago. Now, they’re breaking more records.

Horseheads will send a record six wrestlers to the New York State Tournament this weekend in Albany. The action begins on Friday at the Times Union Center and concludes Saturday night with the finals. The six wrestlers total tops the previous record of five in 2017 set by the program.

Leading the way will be the school’s new all-time wins leader, Jake Scibek, at 152 pounds. Scibek, a senior, is (38-2) on the season and will be seeded 10th. Scibek will face off against Arlington’s Dennis Robin (41-2, senior) in the first round. Scibek is a four-time Section IV champion who’s looking to place for the first time at states.

The Blue Raiders have three more seniors up for the task to take states by storm. 113 pounder Tommy Dale (35-6) will appear in states for the first time and will face second-seeded Jeremiah Echeverria (38-4), a junior from Long Beach in the first round.

160 pound senior Jarrett O’Connell is also looking to have a great tournament. O’Connell (35-6) will grapple fourth seed Coldon Dorfman (37-10), a junior from Shenendehowa. Jarrett will be making his second consecutive appearance at states after not placing a season ago.

The final Horseheads senior making the trip for the Blue Raiders is 170 pounder Jack Massengale (26-9). Jack will look to pin JD Moore (37-2), the fourth-seeded senior from Levittown Division.

Two more wrestlers from Horseheads will make the trek to Albany. Freshman Ryan Massengale (22-10) faces fellow freshman and second-seeded Joe Manfredi (43-2) from Herricks. And, Horseheads junior 120-pound wrestler Zach Levey (38-4) earned the seventh seed as a wildcard pick to face senior Andru Walts (39-5) from Fulton.

Other notable wrestlers competing in Divison I/II from Elmira-Corning area:

DI 132 Pounds – (6) Corning’s Drew Witham (36-3, senior) vs. (11) Jordan Suarez-12 (41-4, senior) Minisink Valley

138 Pounds – (6) Corning’s Chase Daudelin (14-1, junior) vs. (11) Gavin Dammasco (45-5, senior) Commack

145 Pounds – Corning’s Ethan Hart (30-3, sophomore) vs. (2) Nick Sanko (42-2, senior) Pittsford

195 Pounds – Elmira’s Isaiah Colon (22-6, senior) vs. (1) Matt Kelly (43-3, senior) Iona Prep

220 Pounds – Elmira’s John Robyck (21-8, senior) vs. Jashon Hines (34-4, junior) North Babylon

DII 160 Pounds Waverly’s Ethan Stotler (41-1, senior) vs. Justin Smith (40-4, senior) Marcus Whitman/ Penn Yan

Also of major note, check out our Tioga wrestling preview for states from earlier this week as the Tigers send six to the tournament, tying a school record. https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/tioga-wrestling-primed-for-big-state-tournament/

