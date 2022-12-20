HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders wrestling program stormed out to a big lead and never looked back Monday night.

Horseheads topped Maine-Endwell in a packed home gym 42-30. The Blue Raiders won the first four matches of the night but M-E fought back and won the next four bouts to make the match close. The Blue Raiders secured five total wins by pin to M-E’s four on the night.

Full box score below from Monday night. Horseheads is next in action Wednesday night at home against U-E, the Tigers beat Elmira 30-27 Monday.



Horseheads 42, M-E 30

138: Ryan Massengale (HSH) over Jerry Harman (MESH) (Dec 11-10)

145: Cael Owen (HSH) over Cade Raleigh (MESH) (Fall 2:47)

152: William Lotocky (HSH) over Griffin McQuade (MESH) (Fall 5:14)

160: Lucas Mosher (HSH) over Logan McGuire (MESH) (Fall 1:58)

172: Kazio Jellick (MESH) over Shawn LaBar (HSH) (Fall 3:39)

189: Anthony Policare (MESH) over Jacob Bennett (HSH) (Fall 1:04)

215: Joe Maraski (MESH) over Hunter Lavigne (HSH) (Fall 5:11)

285: Double Disqualification 285: Sam Stanton (MESH) over Seamus Carroll (HSH) (DQ) 102: Tanner Knapp (HSH) over (MESH) (For.)

110: Gavin Hornsby (HSH) over Evan Merrell (MESH) (Fall 3:58)

118: JJ Beckwith (HSH) over (MESH) (For.)

126: Max Policare (MESH) over Adrian Bacon (HSH) (Fall 2:54)

132: Cody Dale (HSH) over Dillan DeRuvo (MESH) (Fall 1:14) (HSH Flagrant misconduct -3.0)