Horseheads wrestling wins STAC West title

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team is back on top.

The Blue Raiders won their first STAC West title since 2017 on Wednesday night, pinning Corning, 60-17. Horseheads received six pins on the night and four matches by forfeit to surge past the visiting Hawks (3-6).

Horseheads (14-2), now ranked 15th in the state large school rankings, will head to the STAC Wrestling Championships at Johnson City this weekend. Corning will also be competing in the STAC tourney this weekend as well.

The win marks the first title for Horseheads head coach, Brett Owen, who is in his second year at the helm.

Horseheads 60, Corning 17 – Box Score

106: Riley Walker (CCS) over Cody Dale (HSH) (Dec 11-9)

113: Tommy Dale (HSH) over Taylor Allyn (CCS) (Fall 0:43)

120: Zach Levey (HSH) over Kaiden Smith (CCS) (Fall 2:24)

126: Nathan Levey (HSH) over (CCS) (For.)

132: Drew Witham (CCS) over Calum Houper (HSH) (TF 16-1 2:22)

138: Charles Loucks (CCS) over Louie Menard (HSH) (Dec 9-2)

145: Serfino Menard (HSH) over Ethan Hart (CCS) (Fall 1:32)

152: Jacob Scibek (HSH) over Jacob Rizkallah (CCS) (Fall 0:48)

160: Jarrett O`Connell (HSH) over Shaun Scott (CCS) (Fall 1:08)

170: Jack Massengale (HSH) over Jacob Riker (CCS) (Fall 1:31)

182: Damien VanEtten (CCS) over Allan Walker (HSH) (SV-1 8-6)

195: Camden McConnel (CCS) over Jared Moore (HSH) (Dec 7-3)

220: Gannon Johnston (HSH) over (CCS) (For.)

285: Brody Jacobs (HSH) over (CCS) (For.)

99: Gunnar Tebo (HSH) over (CCS) (For.)