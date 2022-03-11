Horseheads Zach Levey drops first match at NCAA Wrestling Championships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a tough start to the dance.

Horseheads Zach Levey dropped his opening round match for SUNY Brockport wrestling at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Levey (23-8), a freshman at 133 pounds, lost to seventh seed Kyle Kaiser of Roger Williams University 6-2.

Zach now competes in the wrestleback rounds and will look to earn an All-American finish with the top eight on the podium. Kaiser (30-1) now has a 28-match win streak.

Levey qualified for the national tournament by placing third at the Mideast Regionals in Elizabethtown a few weeks ago. A standout wrestler at Horseheads High School, Levey hopes to battle back and finish strong.