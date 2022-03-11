Horseheads Zach Levey drops first match at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a tough start to the dance.

Horseheads Zach Levey dropped his opening round match for SUNY Brockport wrestling at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Levey (23-8), a freshman at 133 pounds, lost to seventh seed Kyle Kaiser of Roger Williams University 6-2.

Zach now competes in the wrestleback rounds and will look to earn an All-American finish with the top eight on the podium. Kaiser (30-1) now has a 28-match win streak.

Levey qualified for the national tournament by placing third at the Mideast Regionals in Elizabethtown a few weeks ago. A standout wrestler at Horseheads High School, Levey hopes to battle back and finish strong.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports

NBA Stats

More Sports

 

Trending Now