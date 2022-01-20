Horseheads Zach Levey earns ECWC Rookie of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout continues to shine in college.

Zach Levey, a freshman at 133 pounds for SUNY Brockport, won the Eastern Collegiate Wrestling Conference (ECWC) Rookie of The Week after a strong weekend. Levey won the ECWC Championship Tournament at Ithaca College going a perfect (3-0).

Zach beat Ithaca’s Luis Hernandez via major decision, 16-6, for the title. Levey improves his record to (12-5) on the year. Next up for SUNY Brockport is a home doubleheader Saturday against SUNY Oswego and Pitt-Bradford. Action starts at 1 pm.

